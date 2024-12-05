UK to nationalise train operators from May

Alexander has been in the job just a few days, replacing Louise Haigh who resigned as transport secretary on Friday.



That followed revelations that she pleaded guilty to a criminal offence before becoming a member of parliament.



Haigh also oversaw the progress of Britain's new high-speed HS2 train line, which has been mired in controversy since the previous Conservative government axed key legs of the railway because of spiralling costs.



Four of the 14 operators in England are already run by the state owing to poor performance in recent years.



The main rail operators in Scotland and Wales, where transport policy is handled by the devolved administrations in Edinburgh and Cardiff, are also state-owned.



The government has said it will be able to avoid having to pay compensation fees to rail operators, with all the current contracts set to expire by 2027.



The privatisation of rail operations took place in the mid-1990s under the Conservative prime minister John Major, but the rail network remained public, run by Network Rail.