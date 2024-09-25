UK foreign minister Lammy seeks 'strongest position' for Ukraine

Zelenskyy will meet this week with Biden, Starmer and others, and they will "seek to conclude those discussions to put him in the strongest position".

Putin has warned that approving the use of the weapons on targets inside Russia would put NATO nations at war with Moscow.

Lammy's comments came after an impassioned speech to the UN Security Council in which he attacked Russia, saying Moscow "claims to stand for the Global South. But it runs roughshod over international law".

"Vladimir Putin, when you fire missiles into Ukraine hospitals. We know who you are," he said.

Lammy also sounded the alarm over the escalating violence in Lebanon as Israel conducts deadly strikes on targets in the country.

"I am very worried about the risk of escalation, and this breaking into a wider regional conflict," he said as Britain announced it was deploying military units to Cyprus to assist with any evacuation of its citizens from Lebanon.

On the sidelines of the UN's flagship annual gathering, Lammy attended an environment event at Central Park Zoo ahead of the UN Biodiversity Conference in Colombia later this year.

"This is the moment to step up in relation to the climate emergency. It was a huge mistake of (the last British government) not to come to climate week here at the UN last year," Lammy said.

"We are determined to get back UK leadership, not just on our own behalf, but on behalf of the planet."

Britain recently announced the creation of a new "clean power alliance" to bridge the energy transition gap between developed and developing countries.