UK, US freezes Putin, Lavrov assets over Ukraine invasion

The White House on Friday also said it would impose sanctions on Putin and Lavrov, as Washington looks to ramp up pressure on Moscow following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said concerted actions to impose sanctions on Putin send an important signal, adding that the decision to target Putin, Lavrov and other officials was made after US President Joe Biden had a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The United States has in the past imposed sanctions on heads of state, including on Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and Syria's Bashar al-Assad.

The imposition of sanctions reflect the West's "absolute impotence" when it comes to foreign policy, RIA news agency cited a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman as saying.

Maria Zakharova spoke before US President Joe Biden announced sanctions against the two men.