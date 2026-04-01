UK's King Charles III to pay state visit to US in late April

Trump has repeatedly railed against Starmer since the start of the war, accusing him of not doing enough to support the US.



"This is not Winston Churchill that we're dealing with," Trump said earlier this month, after Starmer initially declined to let US warplanes fly from UK bases to strike Iran.



"I'm disappointed with Keir," Trump has also said, slamming Starmer's "big mistake".



Trump also caused offence with recent remarks about UK troops' participation in Afghanistan.



The visit will be Charles's first trip to the US as king, after he hosted Trump for a lavish state visit last September.



The mercurial US president has frequently expressed admiration for Britain's royal family, which treated him to a full state dinner at Windsor Castle, military parades and a flyover during last year's visit.