LONDON: When Laura Bishop discovered in 2021 that her husband had been drugging and raping her in their British home while inviting strangers to join in, she thought it had only ever happened to her.

"There had been no other cases in the media" at the time, Bishop told AFP in an interview.

"So I just thought that he was just the worst person in the world, and I was the only victim."

Five years later, as a flurry of similar cases are heard in UK courts, she is urging the government to urgently address what she says is an "epidemic" of men conspiring online to sedate and sexually abuse women.

British authorities are scrambling to identify these crimes perpetrated in the privacy of homes, masked by the use of sedatives, and proliferated on online platforms ranging from porn websites to messaging apps.

"This isn't simply a series of unusual individual cases," said Mark Stephens, a legal expert who founded the Internet Watch Foundation, a watchdog against online sexual abuse.

"It's systemic behaviour as prevalent as paedophilia."

"The important question is whether our institutions have yet recognised the scale and nature of the problem," Stephens told AFP. "And I think they haven't."

In 2024, news channels across the world covered the trial in France of Dominique Pelicot, who enlisted dozens of men to rape his wife Gisèle while she was unconscious.

When Bishop heard about the case, she wanted to "reach out and say 'I'm here, I'm here as well'".

UNDERREPORTED CRIME

Annual crime figures released last year show almost a quarter of victims in England and Wales were unconscious or asleep during the most recent sexual assault they experienced.

While authorities have tried to tackle the use of "date rape" drugs in bars and clubs, they are becoming more aware of their prolific - and calculated - use in the bedroom.

This month, four men were convicted in southwest England of joining Philip Young in abusing his then-wife Joanne while she was unconscious over seven years.

Another trial is being heard in Manchester of nine men accused of offences against a woman, whose husband drugged and raped her for over two decades. At least two other men admitted similar offences in separate cases in London and Northampton, central England, this year.

On Thursday (Nov 26), the man in Northampton was sentenced to 12 years in jail for repeatedly sexually abusing and filming his unconscious wife, who was doped with sleeping tablets.

The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) admitted in a news briefing that investigators were taken aback by the scale of offending, which they said was reaching new dimensions through online forums.

An NCA investigation identified more than 270 individuals linked to one such forum, sparking at least 14 separate probes in the UK and abroad.

Rape Crisis, which runs rape centres around the country, has started conducting training with frontline staff to spot early warnings of the crime, known as "organised drug-facilitated sexual assault".

But cases are hard to detect and remain vastly underreported.

"LEARNT FROM OTHERS"

Bishop's ex-husband Daniel was jailed in 2022 for more than 14 years for drugging and raping her.

For years, he had added sedatives to her drinks, including medication and car wheel cleaner, which contains a sedative GHB, ordered from the Netherlands.

"I've always been pretty convinced that he learnt that (tactic) from other perpetrators," Bishop said.

In phone calls from prison, her ex-husband admitted to inviting at least seven strangers to abuse her while she was drugged.

None of the men has been caught, and Bishop believes police missed valuable opportunities to identify them due to the lack of awareness about the crime.

Even now, Bishop fears men she passes on the street could be the strangers involved in her abuse. "It's on my mind all day, every day."

Bishop decided to waive her anonymity and tell her story this month in an ITV News documentary titled "Laura's Story: The Stranger in My Bed".

Her ex-husband also livestreamed her abuse on Chatroulette, a platform for chatting with strangers that has been dogged by content moderation issues.

"Every single part of his abuse journey was made easier through technology," said Bishop, who is also a tech safety expert.

"From purchasing the drug to understanding tactics, finding other perpetrators and getting them to my home ... and then streaming it live online."

In the Manchester trial, the husband was arrested after German journalists exposed a global Telegram group for people interested in sex with someone who was asleep.

Another UK survivor, Zoe Watts, launched a campaign called #EndEyeCheck to raise awareness about the crimes, which are sometimes shared online with the hashtag "EyeCheck", a tactic used by perpetrators to show that drugged victims are fully unconscious.

"It's an international emergency," said Bishop. "But certainly for a small island like the UK, it's very, very prevalent."