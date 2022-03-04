UK vows to sanction Russian oligarchs, ponders law change

LONDON: Foreign minister Liz Truss said on Thursday (Mar 3) legal threats would not deter Britain from imposing sanctions on Russian oligarchs, amid criticism the government was taking too long to target individuals with links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vowing there was "nowhere for any of Putin's cronies to hide", Truss said Britain was working on a further list of individuals to include in what she said was the toughest package of sanctions in British history.

But in a sign that ministers were frustrated at the pace of action following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, a government source said Britain could change the law to make it easier to impose sanctions on Russian oligarchs with homes and other assets in the country.

Since Russia launched the invasion on Feb 24, Britain has imposed sanctions on nine wealthy Russians, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused by opposition politicians and some of his own lawmakers of failing to take more speedy action.

There have been growing calls for Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea football club, and others to be included in sanctions, but the government has said it must have a solid legal case that their finances are linked to Putin's administration before sanctioning any individuals.

British lawmakers have said any delay means those potentially subject to sanctions can move their wealth and assets out of Britain before they are designated.

"Legal threats will have no impact on our ability to sanction oligarchs," Truss told Reuters while on a visit to Lithuania. "We are absolutely determined to sanction Russian oligarchs. We have a further list we are working through."

Only last month, Britain passed legislation to broaden the scope of those who could be sanctioned in the event of a Russian invasion, to allow tough penalties on those close to Putin.

But the government source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said because of the high bar still required to impose sanctions it was now seeking to change the law.

Britain has so far sanctioned on fewer people than the European Union, which on Monday imposed sanctions on 26 prominent figures, including oligarchs and people active in the oil, banking and finance sectors.