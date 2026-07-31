Firefighters in eastern England make 'progress' battling 'dynamic' wildfire

"SEA OF RED"

Westleton resident Lesley Abery told AFP she had woken up in the night worried about the fires and looked out of the window.



"It was a sea of red. It was all red along the horizon ... it's just horrific".



Adam Rowlands, Suffolk manager for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), said his team on the ground had "described scenes of utter devastation".



"It's the vegetation structure that's so important for a lot of the key species that use the habitats here," he told AFP.



"If all that vegetation is removed, in essence those species lose their habitat."



The wildfire is less than 10 miles (16 kilometres) away from nuclear power station Sizewell B and the construction site for new power station Sizewell C.



Although Sizewell B was an area of concern the fire was not currently expected to spread to the area, according to fire officials.



UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he was receiving regular updates about the "very serious incident", pledging emergency responders would get any support they needed.



In Scotland, firefighters have remained at the scene of a wildfire in the Cairngorms National Park which has been burning for more than two weeks and destroyed about 10 square miles (25 square kilometres) of moorland.



Between Jul 16 and 28 more than 200 fires broke out in England and Wales, according to figures published Tuesday by the National Fire Chiefs Council body.