Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK will be 'hard-headed' in defending interests, foreign minister says of security deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK will be 'hard-headed' in defending interests, foreign minister says of security deal

UK will be 'hard-headed' in defending interests, foreign minister says of security deal

Britain's recently appointed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrives on Downing Street, in London, Britain September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

19 Sep 2021 04:44PM (Updated: 19 Sep 2021 04:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Britain's new security pact with Australia and the United States shows its readiness to be "hard-headed" in defending its own interests, newly appointed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in an article published on Sunday (Sep 19).

The pact has angered France as it saw Canberra ditch a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines in favour of an alternative deal with Britain and the United States. It has also riled China, the major rising power in the Indo-Pacific region.

"This is about more than foreign policy in the abstract, but delivering for people across the UK and beyond by partnering with like-minded countries to build coalitions based on shared values and shared interests," Truss wrote in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

"We will be working closer together to use a wide range of cutting-edge technologies, from nuclear-powered submarines at first and then looking at artificial intelligence and quantum computing. It shows our readiness to be hard-headed in defending our interests and challenging unfair practices and malign acts."

Truss said it also showed Britain's commitment to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

On Friday France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia on Friday over the security deal, citing the "exceptional gravity" of the matter.

Related:

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

Australia United Kingdom United States AUKUS

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us