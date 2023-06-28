Logo
World

UK will continue to push for speedy Swedish accession to NATO: Cleverly
UK will continue to push for speedy Swedish accession to NATO: Cleverly

Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly addresses the closing session on the second day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, Britain, on Jun 22, 2023. (Photo: Henry Nicholls/Pool via REUTERS)

28 Jun 2023 12:39AM
LONDON: Britain will continue to push for the speedy conclusion of Sweden's accession to NATO, British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Tuesday (Jun 27).

"We will continue to push for the speedy completion of your accession process," Cleverly said at a press conference, standing alongside his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom during a visit to Sweden.

"Sweden must and shall join NATO, and should do so as soon as possible."

Sweden applied to join NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year but ratification of its membership has been held up by Türkiye and Hungary.

Asked whether Britain had spoken to Türkiye about its position, Cleverly said he has spoken with his counterpart there and made Britain's position clear.

"It's in Türkiye's interest that Sweden become a member of the alliance and does so quickly," he added.

Source: Reuters/ec

