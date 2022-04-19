Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

ECONOMY

Russia's invasion has damaged or destroyed up to 30 per cent of Ukraine's infrastructure at a cost of US$100 billion, a Ukrainian minister said, adding reconstruction could be achieved in two years using frozen Russian assets to help finance it.

Russia flagged a likely further cut in interest rates and more budget spending to help the economy adapt to biting Western sanctions as it heads for its deepest contraction since 1994.

QUOTES

"This is what hell looks like on earth ... It's time (for) help not just by prayers. Save our lives from satanic hands," Major Serhiy Volyna, commander of Ukraine's 36th marine brigade which is fighting in Mariupol, wrote in a letter to Pope Francis.