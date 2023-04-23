Why the 155mm round is so critical to the war in Ukraine

WASHINGTON: The 155mm howitzer round is one of the most requested artillery munitions of the war in Ukraine. Already the US has shipped more than 1.5 million rounds to Ukraine, but Kyiv is still seeking more.

A look at why this particular munition is so commonly used, and why it's been so critical to the war in Ukraine.

WHAT IS THE 155MM?

Essentially, the 155mm round is a very big bullet, made up of four parts: The detonating fuse, projectile, propellant and primer.

Each round is about 60cm long, weighs about 45kg, and is 155mm in diameter. They are used in howitzer systems, which are towed large guns that are identified by the range of the angle of fire that their barrels can be set to.

The 155mm shells can be configured in many ways: They can be packed with highly explosive material, use precision-guided systems, pierce armour or produce high fragmentation.

Past variants have included smoke rounds to obscure troop movement and illumination rounds to expose an enemy’s position.

"The 155mm round and the similar Soviet-era 152mm rounds are so popular because they provide a good balance between range and warhead size," said Ryan Brobst, a research analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.

“If you have too small a shell, it won’t do enough damage and go as far. If you have a larger shell, you can’t necessarily fire it as far. This is the most common middle ground, and that’s why it’s so widely used."