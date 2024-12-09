Zelensky wants 'enduring' peace, Trump will 'probably' reduce Ukraine aid

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday (Dec 8) said Kyiv needed an "enduring" peace to protect it from Russia, after talks in Paris with US President-elect Donald Trump, who warned he would "probably" reduce aid to Ukraine.

Trump had earlier said Zelensky was keen for a "deal" and called for negotiations to start.

The pair met a day earlier with French leader Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee.

Trump, in an interview aired Sunday but recorded before the Saturday meeting, said his incoming administration would reduce aid to Ukraine, which Washington has been steadfastly backing since its invasion by Russia nearly three years ago.

"Possibly. Yeah, probably, sure," Trump told NBC's "Meet the Press".

Trump has boasted he could end the conflict swiftly without saying how. Moscow and Kyiv are readying for his arrival in the White House, with an escalation in deadly attacks in recent weeks in the drawn-out conflict.