Ukraine allies see risk in Russia's response to battlefield setbacks

IZIUM, Ukraine: The top US general warned on Sunday (Sep 18) it was unclear how Russia would react to its battlefield setbacks in Ukraine, as Britain said Moscow's forces had widened strikes on civilian infrastructure and were likely to expand their targets further.

Ukraine's General Staff said Ukrainian forces repelled attacks by Russian troops in the areas of the Kharkiv region in the east and Kherson in south where Ukraine launched counter-offensives this month, as well as in parts of Donetsk in the southeast.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed there would be no let up in the fighting.

"Perhaps it seems to some of you that after a series of victories we now have a lull of sorts," he said in his regular nightly address. "But there will be no lull. There is preparation for the next series ... For Ukraine must be free. All of it."

Ukrainians who returned to the northeastern area retaken in Kyiv's lightning advance earlier this month were searching for their dead while Russian artillery and air strikes kept pounding targets across Ukraine's east.

PUTIN, BIDEN WARNINGS

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin brushed off Ukraine's swift counteroffensive and said Moscow would respond more forcefully if its troops were put under further pressure.

Such repeated threats have raised concerns Putin could at some point turn to small nuclear weapons or chemical warfare.