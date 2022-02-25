Ukraine Ambassador to Singapore urges global solidarity, 'massive' sanctions on Russia

"If the world doesn't stop Russian aggression, the world will suffer," she said.

“Comprehensive bank sanctions in the very next few hours, including disengagement of Russian Federation from SWIFT will be critical,” said Ms Zelenko, referring to the global interbank payments system.

Sanctions already imposed by a number of countries in the world are appreciated as they will “severely undermine” Russia's economic and financial capacities to continuous its aggression, she said.

"We call on the international organisations to provide us with humanitarian assistance and register all cases of violation of the norms of international and international humanitarian law," she added.

SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE

Ms Zelenko said she was grateful for the support from Singapore, adding that the two countries are “on the same page” when it comes to protection of international law and rules-based order.

“We see lots of messages from Singaporeans which we get through email or just from people who we know supporting us, trying to choose ways how to assist Ukraine in this difficult situation,” she said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday released a statement condemning the "unprovoked invasion" and called for military actions to cease immediately.

"Singapore strongly condemns any unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country under any pretext," said an MFA spokesperson in a statement on Thursday.

"We reiterate that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected," the spokesperson added.

Ms Zelenko also said that Ukraine is working with many countries, including Singapore, to seek more humanitarian aid.

“We are now working with many countries across the globe, including Singapore in order to seek the ways to provide more humanitarian aid,” she said.

This is “crucial” at this critical juncture , Ms Zelenko said.