Ukraine armoury turns to making bullet-proof vests for troops

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: Ukrainian armour-maker Vadim Mirnichenko used to specialise in swords and breastplates for medieval jousting competitions - but after Russia invaded his homeland, he turned his passion for historical weaponry to the modern day.

The small, dark workshop of the medieval combat enthusiast and self-taught blacksmith is full of swords and blades at various stages of manufacture, and designs for different pieces of armour.

A mannequin sporting metal shoulder plates stands forgotten in the corner as the craftsmen switch their attention to bullet-proof plates that can be fitted into fighters' vests.

Mirnichenko, an imposing figure with a shaven head, has 20 years of medieval combat tournament experience, with several broken ribs to show for it.

"It's a brutal sport," the 39-year-old tells AFP, but "like every man, I want to hold a sword in my hand, and to fight like a knight".

Medieval combat is a discipline that ranks as sport in Ukraine, which hosted the 2019 world championships just 100km or so from Kyiv.

More than a thousand competitors from across Europe, and even as far away as Australia, arrived to prove themselves in jousts on horseback and on foot.

And Mirnichenko earned enough to make a living out of his hobby.