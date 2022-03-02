Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron Russia COVID-19 China Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change
Logo

World

Ukraine asks Russian mothers to fetch captured troops
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron Russia COVID-19 China Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Ukraine asks Russian mothers to fetch captured troops

Ukraine asks Russian mothers to fetch captured troops

Civilians cross a river on a blown up bridge on Kyiv’s northern front on Mar 1, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Aris Messinis)

02 Mar 2022 11:16PM (Updated: 02 Mar 2022 11:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV: Ukraine on Wednesday (Mar 2) invited the worried mothers of Russian troops captured on the battlefield to come and collect their sons, in an apparent attempt to embarrass Moscow.

"A decision has been taken to hand over captured Russian troops to their mothers if they come to collect them in Ukraine, in Kyiv," the defence ministry said in a statement.

A week into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv claims to have captured dozens of Russian servicemen, and cellphone videos are circling online of bewildered and disarmed young men in uniform.

Kyiv has sought to undermine Russian public support for the invasion by opening a telephone hotline for Russian parents to find out if their sons are among the dead or captured.

The defence ministry has published telephone numbers and and an email address to provide information about captured Russians, and mothers will be invited to Kyiv to collect their missing sons.

"You will be received and taken to Kyiv where your son will be returned to you," the ministry statement said.

"Unlike Putin's fascists, we Ukrainians are not waging war against mothers and their captured children."

Related:

Source: AFP/zl

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Russia Ukraine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us