Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Ukraine awaits arrival of evacuees from Mariupol steel plant where fighters holed up
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Ukraine awaits arrival of evacuees from Mariupol steel plant where fighters holed up

Ukraine awaits arrival of evacuees from Mariupol steel plant where fighters holed up

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

03 May 2022 03:56PM (Updated: 03 May 2022 03:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV: Ukraine hopes a column of evacuees from the ruins of a vast steel works in the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol will reach the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia later on Tuesday (May 3).

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said more than 200 civilians were still in the Azovstal steel plant where the city's last defenders are holed up. A total of about 100,000 civilians remained in the port city on the Sea of Azov, he said.

"The column (of evacuees) is moving towards Zaporizhzhia. The evacuation continues," Boichenko said on national television. "We are limiting information and hope that the evacuees from Azovstal will reach Ukraine."

The United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross began an operation coordinated with Ukraine and Russia on Apr 29 to bring out women, children and the elderly from the steel works.

The sprawling industrial complex became a refuge for both civilians and Ukrainian fighters as Moscow laid siege to Mariupol, devastating the city in weeks of bombardment.

Related:

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

Mariupol Ukraine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us