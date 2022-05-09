Logo
Ukraine's mine sniffing dog Patron awarded medal by Zelenskyy
Patron at an award ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 8, 2022. (Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy award service dog "Patron" during a news conference in Kyiv on May 8, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy award service dog "Patron" in Kyiv on May 8, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko)
A deminer and his explosive material sniffer dog nicknamed Patron stand next to unexploded material at an airport of town of Hostomel, in Kyiv region, on May 5, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Sergei Supinsky)
09 May 2022 12:20PM (Updated: 09 May 2022 12:23PM)
KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's famous mine sniffing dog Patron and his owner with a medal on Sunday (May 8) to recognise their dedicated service since Russia's invasion.

The pint-size Jack Russell terrier has been credited with detecting more than 200 explosives and preventing their detonation since the start of the war on Feb 24, quickly becoming a canine symbol of Ukrainian patriotism.

Zelenskyy made the award at a news conference in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Patron barked and wagged his tail, prompting laughter from the audience. Trudeau patted his pockets as though looking for a dog treat.

"Today, I want to award those Ukrainian heroes who are already clearing our land of mines. And together with our heroes, a wonderful little sapper - Patron - who helps not only to neutralise explosives, but also to teach our children the necessary safety rules in areas where there is a mine threat," Zelenskyy said in a statement after the ceremony.

The award also went to Patron's owner, a major in the Civil Protection Service, Myhailo Iliev.

Source: Reuters/zl

