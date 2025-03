Ukraine backs US proposal for 30-day ceasefire in war with Russia

JEDDAH: Ukraine on Tuesday (Mar 11) backed a US proposal for a 30-day general ceasefire with Russia, with the United States in turn agreeing to lift restrictions on military aid and intelligence sharing, a joint statement said.After talks in Saudi Arabia, the two sides also agreed to conclude "as soon as possible" a deal on Ukrainian minerals , the statement said."Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation," a joint statement said after the talks.