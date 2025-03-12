Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Ukraine backs US proposal for 30-day ceasefire in war with Russia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Ukraine backs US proposal for 30-day ceasefire in war with Russia

Ukraine backs US proposal for 30-day ceasefire in war with Russia

CORRECTS CITY - In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Saudi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, March 10, 2025. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

12 Mar 2025 03:27AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
JEDDAH: Ukraine on Tuesday (Mar 11) backed a US proposal for a 30-day general ceasefire with Russia, with the United States in turn agreeing to lift restrictions on military aid and intelligence sharing, a joint statement said.

After talks in Saudi Arabia, the two sides also agreed to conclude "as soon as possible" a deal on Ukrainian minerals, the statement said.

"Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation," a joint statement said after the talks.

Related:

"The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace," it added.

"The United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine."

President Donald Trump had shut off aid after a disastrous meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Feb 28.

Related:

Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine war Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement