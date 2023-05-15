Ukraine hails Bakhmut gains as Zelenskyy on UK visit

KYIV: Ukraine hailed on Monday (May 15) its advances around frontline Bakhmut and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in London to seek fresh aid as expectations built over a spring offensive.

Ahead of Zelenskyy's talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Britain pledged "hundreds" of both air-defence missiles and long-range attack drones to fend off Russia's invasion.

"This is a crucial moment in Ukraine's resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke," Sunak said before the talks and as China was to send an envoy to Kyiv for a two-day visit.

Ukraine has announced a series of territorial advances in recent days on the flanks of Russian positions near the flashpoint town of Bakhmut, prompting finger-pointing and concern among Moscow's forces.