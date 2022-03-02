Ukraine's besieged cities brace for more Russian attacks

KYIV: Ukraine's besieged cities were bracing for more attacks on Wednesday (Mar 2) as Russian commanders facing fierce Ukrainian resistance intensify their bombardment of urban areas in a push toward the capital Kyiv.

Already shunned by the West over its nearly week-long invasion of Ukraine, Russia has shown no sign of stopping an assault that has included strikes on Kyiv and rocket attacks in the second city of Kharkiv. Dozens have been killed.

Facing emboldened Ukrainian troops bolstered by citizens taking up arms, Russia has failed to capture a single city since its full-scale invasion began nearly a week ago.

Western analysts say Russia has fallen back on tactics that call for devastating built-up areas before entering them.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled the fighting as a miles-long Russian military convoy north of Kyiv advances toward the city.