Ukraine blames Russian-occupied dam as village grapples with flooding

LYSOHIRKA, Ukraine: As the water lapped against ruined appliances in Ihor Medunov's kitchen, he recalled the dozens of birthdays he has marked in his Ukrainian riverside village, most of which is under several feet of water.

Officials and residents of the island community say the village in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region blame the flooding on Russia's occupation of the Nova Kakhovka dam that lies 160km downstream on the River Dnipro.

"We would have 50 people sat round a big table here sometimes," said Medunov, the hunting gamekeeper in the village of Lysohirka who turns 69 this week.

He told Reuters that the water level started rising sharply over a month ago, sometimes by up to 30cm a day, and had remained elevated since.

Several buildings on his plot were submerged and he said the water had never been this high in 25 years on the river island. Just six people now resided in the village compared with 50 who usually live there during the warm months, he said.

The village lies around 15 miles (25km) from the front lines with invading Russian forces and residents can no longer take shelter from shelling because their basements are water-logged.

Medunov's neighbour, 74-year-old retired factory worker Mykola, showed off part of a rocket that was found three kilometres away and gifted to him by neighbours.

"Sometimes the explosions shake the houses," he said as artillery rumbled faintly in the distance.