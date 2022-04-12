Ukraine braces for Russian assault in eastern Donbas region



LVIV: Ukraine said on Monday (Apr 11) it expects Russia to begin an offensive soon in the eastern Donbas region as Moscow shifts its focus to seizing territory there after its invasion force was driven from the gates of Kyiv this month.

Russia's main target in Donbas is the port of Mariupol, where thousands are believed to have died under a near-seven week siege. Russia is amassing thousands of troops in the area for a new assault, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The first European Union leader to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in person since the war began, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, said following talks in Moscow that the offensive was "evidently being prepared on a massive scale".

Western sanctions on Moscow will intensify so long as the invasion persists, Nehammer said. "(Telling Putin) once will not be enough. Ten times will not be enough. It might have to be done 100 times," he told reporters.

After withdrawing forces from northern Ukraine, including suburbs of the capital Kyiv lain to waste under its occupation, Russia has turned its sights toward Donbas. It is demanding Ukraine cede control of territory there to separatist fighters, apparently one of Russia's major goals in what it calls a "special military operation" against its neighbour.

Capturing Mariupol, the main eastern port, would allow Moscow to link troops advancing from the east with those from Russian-annexed Crimea in the south and shift their focus to a new attempt to encircle the main Ukrainian force in the east.

The United States, which warns Moscow is trying to reinforce and resupply troops in Donbas, has sought to pressure Putin to withdraw his forces by banning Russian oil and gas and encouraging allies to follow suit.

But world powers including China and India have refrained from sanctioning Russia. Lured by steep oil discounts, India has purchased more Russian crude since the start of the Feb 24 invasion than it did for the whole of last year, data compiled by Reuters shows.

In a video call, US President Joe Biden told India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi "very clearly that it is not in their interest" to increase reliance on Russian energy, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

During a brief portion of the call open to reporters, Modi said he had suggested in recent talks with Russia that Putin and Zelensyiy hold direct negotiations.

MARIUPOL FIGHTING, RAPE AS WEAPON

Thousands have fled from the Donbas region.

In his latest plea for international support, Zelenskyy told South Korea's parliament that tens of thousands had already been killed in Mariupol, a figure that has not been confirmed independently. Russia has repeatedly denied attacking civilians.

The numbers of people leaving the city had fallen because Russian forces had slowed pre-departure checks, said Petro Andryushchenko, an aide to the mayor of Mariupol.

Around 10,000 people were awaiting screening by Russian forces, he said. Russia does not allow military personnel to leave with civilian evacuees. There was no comment from Moscow, which has previously blamed Ukraine for blocking evacuations.

Ukrainian fears intensified last week after 57 people were killed in a Russian missile strike on a train station in Donbas, where thousands were trying to flee the expected advance, Ukrainian officials said.

Moscow denied blame for the missile strike as well as Ukrainian and Western accusations that Russian forces committed war crimes north of Kyiv.