Ukraine calls for more sanctions, weapons to stop Russia's 'catastrophe'

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia's aggression was never limited to just Ukraine and the whole of Europe was a target as he urged the West to impose a complete embargo on Russian energy products and to supply Ukraine with more weapons.

Ukraine said it was ready for a tough battle with Russian forces massing in the east where the Ukrainian military says Russia is seeking to establish a land corridor from Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, and the eastern Donbas region, which is partly held by Moscow-backed separatists.

Zelenskyy, in an address late on Saturday, said Russia's use of force was "a catastrophe that will inevitably hit everyone".

"Russian aggression was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone ... the whole European project is a target for Russia," he said.

Russia has failed to take one major city since the start of the invasion on Feb 24 and has retreated from near the capital Kyiv and was instead building up forces in the east.

"Russia can still afford to live in illusions and bring new military forces and new equipment to our land," Zelenskyy said.

"And that means we need even more sanctions and even more weapons for our state."

Some cities in the east are under heavy shelling with tens of thousands of people unable to evacuate.

"This will be a hard battle, we believe in this fight and our victory. We are ready to simultaneously fight and look for diplomatic ways to put an end to this war," Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin would not meet until after Russia was defeated in the east.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday and pledged armoured vehicles and anti-ship missile systems, along with additional support for World Bank loans.

Britain will also ratchet up its sanctions on Russia and move away from using Russian hydrocarbons.

"Other democratic Western states should follow the example of Great Britain," Zelenskyy said as he met reporters with Johnson.

"It's time to impose a complete ban on Russian energy supplies, and increase the delivery of weapons to us."

Johnson said support for Ukraine aimed to ensure it "can never be bullied again, never will be blackmailed again, never will be threatened in the same way again".

Johnson was the latest foreign leader to visit Kyiv after Russian forces pulled back from the area.

The visits are a sign that Kyiv is returning to some degree of normality.

Some residents are coming back and cafes and restaurants are reopening. Italy said it planned to re-open its embassy this month.