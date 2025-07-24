Ukraine calls for Zelenskyy-Putin talks as Russia proposes brief truces

ISTANBUL: Ukraine on Wednesday (Jul 23) called for direct talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin by the end of August, even as Russia downplayed the chances of a breakthrough in the latest round of negotiations held in Istanbul.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, Ukraine’s chief negotiator Rustem Umerov said Kyiv had proposed a leaders’ summit involving both presidents, as well as US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Priority number one is to organise the meeting of the leaders, of presidents," Umerov said.

Russia’s lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said the parties held lengthy discussions but remained far apart on key issues. “The positions are quite distant. We agreed to continue contacts,” he told reporters.

Medinsky said both sides had agreed to exchange 1,200 prisoners of war and that Russia had offered to return the bodies of 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers. He also proposed temporary ceasefires lasting 24 to 48 hours to allow the recovery of dead and wounded soldiers.