Ukraine cautious as Russia orders troops out of Kherson

KYIV: Kyiv has reacted sceptically to Russia announcing its retreat from the southern city of Kherson, urging continued resistance until Ukraine liberates all of its occupied cities.

Moscow's decision to withdraw troops from the regional capital it had seized earlier in the war came as the United States estimated more than 100,000 Russian military personnel have been killed or wounded in Ukraine.

Kyiv's forces have likely suffered similar casualties, according to top US General Mark Milley, who shared the most precise figures released to date by Washington.

Both Milley and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refrained from overblowing the significance of Moscow's retreat from Kherson, even as US President Joe Biden suggested it was evidence that eight months into the war, Russia has "real problems" on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy has suggested that rather than experiencing a major setback, Russia could be strategically feigning.

"The enemy does not bring us gifts, does not make 'gestures of goodwill'," Zelenskyy said on Wednesday (Nov 9) in his daily address to the nation, adding that any gains by Ukraine come at the expense of "lives lost by our heroes".

Kherson, a gateway to the annexed Crimean Peninsula, was the first urban hub captured by Russia during its "special military operation" and the only regional capital controlled by Moscow's forces since the Feb 24 invasion.

Ukraine's troops have for weeks been capturing villages en route to the city near the Black Sea, and Kremlin-installed leaders in Kherson have been pulling out civilians.

"Begin to pull out troops," Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a televised meeting with Russia's commander in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin.

The commander had proposed the "difficult decision" of pulling back from the city and setting up defences on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

In Kyiv, legislator and peace negotiator David Arakhamia insisted Ukraine's military would not be lured into a false sense of security.

"We do not trust the enemy and will act according to our plans to liberate the territories," he said.

"Sooner or later they will either leave Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Sevastopol, or they will be destroyed."