Ukraine seeks ceasefire, humanitarian corridors at talks with Russia

BORODYANKA: Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met on Thursday (Mar 3) and Kyiv said that it would call for a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to evacuate its besieged citizens, as the war entered its second week with Ukrainian cities surrounded and under bombardment.

Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed since President Vladimir Putin sent his troops over the border on Feb 24. Russia itself has been plunged into isolation never before experienced by an economy of such size.

The United Nations said that more than 1 million refugees had fled in just seven days, one of the fastest exoduses in memory.

"We will restore every house, every street, every city and we say to Russia: learn the word 'reparations'," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video statement.

"You will reimburse us for everything you did against our state, against every Ukrainian, in full," he said.

Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak tweeted a picture of the delegations at a conference table in an undisclosed location. The Ukrainians wore battle fatigues and winter jackets; the Russians wore suits and ties.

Podolyak said that Ukraine would demand an immediate ceasefire, armistice and "humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from destroyed or constantly shelled villages/cities".

Neither side has suggested that it was expecting breakthroughs after a first round of talks held in Belarus on Monday led to no progress.