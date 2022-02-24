Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

China's embassy in Ukraine tells citizens to display Chinese flags on vehicles
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

China's embassy in Ukraine tells citizens to display Chinese flags on vehicles

China's embassy in Ukraine tells citizens to display Chinese flags on vehicles

The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing on Apr 29, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

24 Feb 2022 03:55PM (Updated: 24 Feb 2022 04:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's embassy in Kyiv told its citizens in Ukraine to stay home or at least take the precaution of displaying a Chinese flag on their vehicles if they needed to drive anywhere, following Russia's attack on the country.

The situation in Ukraine has deteriorated sharply and security risks have risen, with social order potentially descending into chaos, the embassy warned.

"The Chinese flag can be affixed to an obvious place on the body of the vehicle," the embassy said in advice to any nationals who decide to venture out.

During Lebanon's military conflict with Israel in 2006, Chinese diplomatic personnel and their families evacuating the embassy in Beirut had draped their vehicles with the Chinese national flag to avoid being randomly targeted.

China has so far stopped short of telling its citizens to consider leaving Ukraine. A security advisory issued by the embassy earlier this week had warned Chinese nationals to stock up on daily necessities such as food and water.

Related:

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

Ukraine China Russia Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us