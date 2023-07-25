Ukraine claims drone attack in Moscow

MOSCOW: Ukraine on Monday (Jul 24) claimed a drone attack in central Moscow, the latest in a series of strikes revealing Russian vulnerabilities, while Kyiv said Russian forces again hit grain facilities near Odesa.

Russia last week pulled out of a key deal which had allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, and since then Kyiv has accused Russia of targeting grain supplies and infrastructure.

In Moscow, police cordoned off streets near the defence ministry where a drone crashed, while the second shattered glass walls of an office building in a southern district.

A Ukrainian defence source told AFP that the attack - one day after Kyiv vowed to retaliate for a Russian missile strike in the city of Odesa - was a "special operation" by Ukraine's military intelligence.

Russia said that the attacks could warrant "tough retaliatory measures".

"We regard what happened as yet another use of terrorist methods and intimidation of the civilian population," Russia's foreign ministry added.

AFP reporters at the scene of the strike near the ministry saw a two-storey building with its roof torn apart by the impact of the drone's crash.