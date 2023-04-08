Ukraine's coal miners dig deep to power a nation at war

DNIPROPETROVSK OBLAST, Ukraine: Deep underground in southeastern Ukraine, miners work around the clock extracting coal to power the country's war effort and to provide civilians with light and heat.

Coal is central to meeting Ukraine’s energy needs following Russia's military's six-month campaign to destroy power stations and other infrastructure, the chief engineer of a mining company in Dnipropetrovsk province said.

Elevators carry the company's workers underground to the depths of the mine. From there, they operate heavy machinery that digs out the coal and moves the precious resource above ground. It is hard work, the miners said, but essential to keep the country going.

“Today, the country’s energy independence is more than a priority,” said Oleksandr, the chief engineer, who, like all the coal miners interviewed, spoke on the condition of giving only his first name for security reasons.

Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s nuclear, thermal and other power stations continue to disrupt electricity service as the war grinds on for a second year.

Negotiations to demilitarise the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which the Kremlin's forces captured last year at the start of the full-scale invasion, are at an impasse. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy opposes any proposal that would legitimise Russian control of the plant, which is Europe’s largest nuclear energy facility.

At full capacity, the plant can produce 6,000 megawatts of electricity. The Ukrainian operators of the plant shut down the last reactor in September, saying it was too risky to run while Russia bombarded nearby areas.