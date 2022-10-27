As with Ukraine, a coalition should pressure Myanmar's junta, UN expert says

UNITED NATIONS: Russian weapons being used in Ukraine are also killing people in Myanmar, an independent UN expert said on Wednesday (Oct 26), urging countries to form a coalition - just as they have on Moscow over Ukraine - to target and pressure Myanmar's military government.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the army ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February 2021, detaining her and other officials and launching a bloody crackdown on protests and other dissent.

The UN Security Council has long been split on Myanmar, with diplomats saying China and Russia would likely shield the junta from strong action. So the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, said a coalition of countries should instead target the junta with sanctions and an arms embargo.

"The international community should be coordinating their efforts to target them, and then work together to implement these measures," Andrews told reporters in New York. "It's not being done now. Not because we don't know how to do it. We know how to do it. If you want a playbook, look at Ukraine."

The United States and European allies have coordinated their implementation of sanctions on Russia since Moscow invaded neighbouring Ukraine on Feb 24.

"Some of the very types of weapons that are being used to kill people in Ukraine are being used to kill the people of Myanmar. And they come from the very same source - they come from Russia," Andrews said.