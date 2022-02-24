Ukraine's comedian-turned-president Volodymyr Zelensky stars in crisis

KYIV: He was the comic from Ukrainian TV who implausibly became president.

But Volodymyr Zelensky is now heading a nation under attack, after Russia invaded Ukraine early Thursday (Feb 24) despite weeks of diplomatic wrangling to avoid the worst-case scenario.

The fresh-faced 44-year-old became president of Ukraine in time to witness the gravest standoff between the Kremlin and Western powers since the end of the Cold War more than three decades ago.

He watched Russia surround his country with more than 150,000 soldiers, despite calls from Washington and others to back off.

He watched as Russia declared two rebels held republics in the east -- Donetsk and Lugansk -- independent, a dramatic escalation of the standoff.

And then on Thursday, he watched as Russia launched an all-out attack, with explosions heard across the country in the early morning hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed a "military operation".

Zelensky quickly implemented martial law and appealed to his Western allies, calling for European unity after speaking with US President Joe Biden and France's Emmanuel Macron.