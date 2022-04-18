Logo
Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership
The flags of the European Union and Ukraine flutter outside the European Parliament building, in Brussels, Belgium, Feb 28, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Yves Herman)

18 Apr 2022 10:56AM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 10:56AM)
Ukraine has completed a questionnaire which will form a starting point for the European Union to decide on membership for Kyiv, Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen handed the questionnaire to Zelenskyy during her visit to Kyiv on Apr 8, pledging a speedier start to Ukraine's bid to become a member of the EU following Russia's invasion of the country.

"Today, I can say that the document has been completed by the Ukrainian side," Zhovkva told the Ukrainian public broadcaster Sunday evening.

The European Commission will need to issue a recommendation on Ukraine's compliance with the necessary membership criteria, he added.

"We expect the recommendation ... to be positive, and then the ball will be on the side of the EU member states."

Zhovkva added that Ukraine expects to acquire the status of a candidate country for EU accession in June during a scheduled meeting of the European Council meeting.

The European Council is to meet Jun 23 to 24, according to the Council's schedule on its website.

"Next, we will need to start accession talks. And once we hold those talks, we can already talk about Ukraine's full membership in the EU," Zhovkva said.

