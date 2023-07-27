Ukraine counteroffensive is moving, US says while pledging support

WASHINGTON: Ukraine's counteroffensive is "not a stalemate" even if it is not progressing fast enough, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday (Jul 26).

Kirby made the remarks when asked about the pace of Ukraine's counteroffensive in a press briefing.

"President Zelenskyy himself has said that he that it's not progressing as fast as he would like and they're not moving as far every day as they would like. The United States is not going to take a position on that," Kirby said.

He added: "That said they are moving, it's not a stalemate. They're not just frozen. The Ukrainians are moving."

The White House national security spokesman said Washington would "make sure that they (Ukrainians) have the kinds of tools and capabilities they need to stay on the move".

More than US$43 billion in US military aid has been provided since Russia's invasion began in February 2022. The US Department of Defense announced US$400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine earlier this week, including air defence missiles, armoured vehicles and small drones.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that while Ukraine has recaptured half the territory that Russia initially seized in its invasion, the counteroffensive was in its early days and would take shape over "several months".