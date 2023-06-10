Zelenskyy says Ukraine counteroffensive has begun as Trudeau visits Kyiv

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday (Jun 10) that a counteroffensive was underway as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Kyiv and criticised Russia over flooding from the breached Kakhovka dam.

"Counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine: At which stage I will not talk in detail," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference in Kyiv with Trudeau.

Zelenskyy commented after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Kyiv's long-expected counteroffensive was already failing.

Russia has reported thwarting Ukrainian attacks in the east and south that some observers have interpreted as the start of a large-scale counteroffensive.

"It's interesting what Putin said about our counteroffensive. It is important that Russia always feels this - that they do not have long left, in my opinion," Zelenskyy said.

He added that he was in daily touch with military commanders including armed forces chief Valery Zaluzhny and "everyone is positive now - tell that to Putin!"

Trudeau, 51, and Zelenskyy, 45, hugged each other and used each other's first names as the Canadian leader made his second unannounced visit to Kyiv since full-scale war broke out in February last year.

When asked later on Saturday why he stopped short of blaming Russia for the dam collapse, Trudeau said: "I know there are investigators and there are a lot of questions and intelligence being analysed on what exactly happened to have this dam collapse.

"But there is no doubt in my mind that absent Russia's invasion of last February, that dam would still be standing today."

And speaking about Putin, he added: "He is not someone that I have a particular level of trust or interest in."

Canada, which hosts a large Ukrainian diaspora, has been one of Kyiv's key allies since the Russian invasion.

It has provided Ukraine with significant military aid, trained more than 36,000 soldiers and adopted sanctions against Moscow.