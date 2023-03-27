Ukraine crews conduct 'scary' missions in aged Soviet helicopters

Anatoliy points to the few reinforced panels inside one of Ukraine's Mi-8 helicopters where he spends five-week shifts firing rockets at Russian positions.

"This is a joke, not armour," says the 39-year-old gunner, who has taken part in about 300 combat missions since last spring.

As President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushes Western allies for modern weapons, pilots in eastern Ukraine admit their ancient Soviet-made helicopters are outplayed technologically by Russia.

Anatoliy's Mi-8 helicopter was built in 1986 in the USSR. Primarily a transport helicopter, it is deployed by Ukraine on battle missions despite its lack of armour.

His is decorated with a hand-drawn picture of a Cossack riding a dragon and the words: "Fight and claim victory. God will help you."

An icon hangs inside a nearby Mi-24 attack helicopter, a smaller, more manoeuvrable and heavily armoured model that flies with Mi-8s on operations.

The helicopters take off from a field, whipping up straw as their blades whirl.