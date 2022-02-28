Ukraine crisis: Live updates as Russia's invasion enters its fifth day

President Vladimir Putin thrust an alarming new element into play when he ordered Russia's "deterrence forces" - which wield nuclear weapons - onto high alert on Sunday (Feb 28) in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine.

At least 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, with 1,684 people wounded.

People fleeing Ukraine poured into central Europe, with queues at border crossings stretching for kilometres after the invasion pushed nearly 400,000 people to seek safety abroad.

Now in its fifth day, the invasion has triggered a Western political, strategic, economic and corporate response unprecedented in its extent and coordination.

The 27-nation European Union on Sunday decided for the first time in its history to supply weapons to a country at war.

European nations and Canada have also shut their airspace to Russian aircraft, an unprecedented step.

Ukrainian and Russian officials are due to hold talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine.

Follow our live coverage as we bring you the latest.