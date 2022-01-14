Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Ukraine reports massive cyberattack on government websites
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Ukraine reports massive cyberattack on government websites

Ukraine reports massive cyberattack on government websites

Activists demonstrate a huge Ukrainian national flag during a SayNOtoPutin rally near St.Michael cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan 9, 2022. Ukrainians hold similar rallies worldwide urging world leaders say no to Putin foreign policy. The rallies were timed to Jan 10 talks between Washington and Moscow amid a stunning deployment of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border and in Kazakhstan. (Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

14 Jan 2022 03:26PM (Updated: 14 Jan 2022 03:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV: Kyiv on Friday (Jan 14) reported a massive cyber attack on key government websites as tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine escalate following several rounds of unsuccessful talks.

The education ministry said on Facebook that its website was down due to a "global (cyber) attack" that had taken place overnight.

Other websites that were down included that of the cabinet and the foreign and emergencies ministries.

No-one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The foreign ministry website temporarily displayed a message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish that appeared to suggest the attack was in response to Ukraine's pro-Western stance.

"Ukrainians! All of your personal data ... have been deleted and are impossible to restore. All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst."

"This is for your past, present and future. For Volyn, OUN, UPA, Galitsia, Polesye and for historical lands," it said, referring to ultra-nationalist organisations and regions of Ukraine.

The education ministry said that authorities - including the SBU security service and cyber police - were working to address the issue.

The attack comes as tensions between Russia and the West soar over Ukraine, a strategic ex-Soviet country.

The West has accused Russia of deploying tanks, artillery and about 100,000 soldiers on Ukraine's war-torn eastern border in recent weeks, in what NATO says is preparation for an invasion. Moscow says it has no plans to invade Ukraine.

This week the United States and its NATO allies held talks with Russia in an attempt to ease tensions, but all three rounds of negotiations - in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna - proved unsuccessful.

On Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow saw no reason to hold a new round of security talks with the West following a lack of progress.

Source: AFP/fh

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia cyberattack

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us