Ukraine cyber group turning e-cigarettes into power banks for frontline soldiers to charge phones, radios
Inside each electronic cigarette is a regular rechargeable lithium battery which can be repurposed for the soldiers’ use.
KYIV: Everyday Ukrainians are rallying to help soldiers on the frontline in the ongoing war against Russia, which is nearing the one-year mark.
A group of cyber specialists, for instance, are repurposing batteries from used e-cigarettes into power banks for frontline soldiers in places like forests and trenches with no access to electricity.
Working in a generator-powered office just outside Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, the volunteers work day and night to make the products that are in scarce supply.
PROVIDING POWER
“We collected electronic cigarettes (and) inside turned out to be a completely normal rechargeable lithium battery, which has its own cycle and even has a capacity higher than it says on the case,” said IT specialist Ivan Volynets, who founded Power Kit.
“We were very surprised and decided that if we could keep collecting them, we could then make power banks and provide soldiers with these devices.”
These volunteers have so far collected more than five tonnes of used e-cigarettes for repurposing.
They are assisted by Ukrainian delivery service Nova Poshta, which ships the team discarded devices for free.
It takes hours to make just one rechargeable power bank, stripping the device down before it is ready for reuse. Much of the production material had already been used up previously.
IT specialist Dmytro said each power bank stores enough energy to fully charge a typical phone up to five times. “It also works for other equipment such as drones and radios,” he added.
THANKFUL ON THE FRONTLINES
The Power Kit team working on the project has already helped more than 850 Ukrainian soldiers out on the frontlines.
The soldiers would send thank-you letters back to express their gratitude, as the devices have given them power supply and a means to maintain contact with their families back home.
On one occasion, the power banks have even saved a soldier’s life.
Power Kit engineer Oleksii said: “A soldier was carrying one of our power banks in his backpack. He was on the frontline and came under fire. After a few days, when he went to use the device again, he saw that the power bank had a bullet lodged in it.”
With more people coming in to help out, the volunteers are looking at additional ways to use their expertise to contribute to their country’s fight and support fellow Ukrainians on the frontline.