Ukraine cyber group turning e-cigarettes into power banks for frontline soldiers to charge phones, radios

PROVIDING POWER

“We collected electronic cigarettes (and) inside turned out to be a completely normal rechargeable lithium battery, which has its own cycle and even has a capacity higher than it says on the case,” said IT specialist Ivan Volynets, who founded Power Kit.

“We were very surprised and decided that if we could keep collecting them, we could then make power banks and provide soldiers with these devices.”

These volunteers have so far collected more than five tonnes of used e-cigarettes for repurposing.

They are assisted by Ukrainian delivery service Nova Poshta, which ships the team discarded devices for free.

It takes hours to make just one rechargeable power bank, stripping the device down before it is ready for reuse. Much of the production material had already been used up previously.