Ukraine declares state of emergency, summons citizens home from Russia

KYIV: Ukraine declared a state of emergency on Wednesday (Feb 23) and told its citizens in Russia to immediately come home, while Moscow began evacuating its Kyiv embassy, in the latest ominous signs for Ukrainians who fear an all-out Russian military onslaught.

Shelling intensified at the line of contact in eastern Ukraine, where Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two Moscow-backed rebel regions this week and has ordered the deployment of Russian forces as "peacekeepers".

Convoys of military equipment including nine tanks moved towards eastern Ukraine's Donetsk from the direction of the Russian border, a Reuters witness reported.

But there was still no clear indication of whether Putin will launch a massed assault on Ukraine with the tens of thousands of troops he has gathered near the border. A US defence official said the Russian forces were "as ready as they can be" for an attack.

"Predicting what might be the next step of Russia, the separatists or the personal decisions of the Russian president - I cannot say," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

That uncertainty and growing volley of sanctions on Russian interests by Washington and its allies have jolted financial markets, from oil and shares to wheat.

The rouble plunged around 3 per cent as the European Union blacklisted Russian lawmakers, freezing their assets and banning travel.

Washington targeted a major gas pipeline project from Russia, and London aimed for Russian debt.

"Today, I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers," US President Joe Biden said, referring to the company building the pipeline.

The White House said the sanctions do not affect former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who has headed the shareholders committee of Nord Stream since 2005.

Oil prices reversed their early losses on the day, while Wall Street slipped on news of Ukraine's emergency measures.

The 30-day state of emergency was approved by parliament. It restricts the freedom of movement of conscripted reservists, curbs the media and imposes personal document checks, according to a draft text. The restrictions come into force from Thursday.

Kyiv has also announced compulsory military service for all men of fighting age.

Ukrainian government and state websites, which have experienced outages in recent weeks blamed by Kyiv on cyber attacks, were again offline on Wednesday. Its parliament, cabinet and foreign ministry websites were affected.

Moscow denies planning an invasion and has described warnings as anti-Russian hysteria. But it has taken no steps to withdraw the troops deployed along Ukraine's frontiers.

On Wednesday, it took down flags from its embassy in Kyiv, having ordered its diplomats to evacuate for safety reasons.

SANCTIONS

Western countries have been warning for weeks about the possibility of the bloodiest war in Europe for decades. That has not materialised yet but the threat remains, leaving policymakers to struggle with calibrating their response.

Western leaders say tougher sanctions than so far unleashed are in reserve in case of a full-scale invasion, for example if Russia helps separatists seize parts of eastern Ukraine they claim but do not currently control.

The separatist leader of one breakaway region said on Wednesday that Ukrainian government forces should withdraw from such territory and take their weapons with them.