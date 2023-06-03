Ukraine’s defence minister slams Russian 'imperialism', says Bakhmut remains under Kyiv’s control

SINGAPORE: Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov slammed Russia’s “imperialist” mindset on Friday (Jun 2), vowing his country would triumph in the war with its borders intact.

Mr Reznikov also invited divers to join him in a tour of the Black Sea site of sunken renowned Russian warship Moskva after the war ends.

The 56-year-old spoke to CNA on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's top defence summit taking place from Jun 2 to 4 in Singapore.

The meeting, organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), will be attended by some 550 defence ministers and delegates from 40 nations.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has remained a central issue in discussions at the summit.