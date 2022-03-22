Ukraine defies Russian demand to lay down arms in Mariupol

A part of Mariupol now held by Russian forces, reached by Reuters on Sunday, was an eerie apocalyptic wasteland. Several bodies lay by the road, wrapped in blankets. Windows were blasted out of the surrounding apartment blocks and walls were charred black. People who had come out of their basements sat on benches amid the debris, bundled up in coats..

A group of men were digging graves in a patch of grass by the roadside. "The military told us to put the bodies somewhere in the cold," said Andrei, who hoped the bodies would one day be moved to a proper cemetery. A 70-year-old neighbour had just died. They had buried her 45-year-old son two days before.

In one dark cellar packed with families, Irina Chernenko, a university librarian, said she had been there for 11 days.

"The apartment is destroyed. Everything is destroyed. Where can we go?" she said. "We're cooking over a fire - for now we still have a bit of food and some firewood. In a week we will have nothing, no food at all. What should we do?"

'IT'S HARD FOR ME TO SPEAK'

Russia calls the war, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from "Nazis". The West calls this a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression to subdue a country President Vladimir Putin describes as illegitimate.

Nearly a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people have already been driven from their homes, including 3.4 million who have fled abroad, according to the United Nations, one of the fastest exoduses ever recorded. A UN tally includes more than 900 confirmed civilian deaths but the true total is unknown.

Thousands of Russian and Ukrainian troops have died, and Russia's artillery-heavy army has suffered large losses in tanks and armour. Five Russian generals have already been killed, a loss of senior commanders in such a short period almost unheard of in modern warfare.

In Kyiv, six bodies were laid out on the pavement by a shopping mall that had been struck overnight by Russian shelling. Emergency services combed through the wreckage to the sound of distant artillery fire.

Firefighters were putting out small blazes around the smouldering carcass of the building, looking for possible survivors. Ukraine's Prosecutor General said at least eight people had been killed in the shelling.

"It is hard for me to speak because my child worked here. She was at work just yesterday," said tearful onlooker Valentina Timofeyevna.

Officials imposed a day-and-a-half curfew in the capital from Monday night. While suburbs in the path of Russia's advance have been reduced to rubble, defenders have prevented Kyiv itself from coming under a full-scale assault. However, it has been subjected to deadly shelling and missile strikes nightly.

TALKS RESUME

Ukrainian officials hope that Moscow, having failed to secure a quick victory, will cut its losses and negotiate a withdrawal. Both sides hinted last week at progress in talks on a formula which would include some kind of "neutrality" for Ukraine, though details were scarce.

Talks resumed on Monday, starting with a 90-minute video conference. Working groups from the two sides will continue discussions throughout the day, David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, was quoted as saying by Ukrainian media.