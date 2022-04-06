Ukraine demands accountability for Russian 'war crimes' as West prepares sanctions

UNITED NATIONS: Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday (Apr 5) that Russia must be held accountable for what he and many Western leaders have called war crimes, as the United States and its allies prepared to expand sanctions.

Six weeks into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Western countries will move to isolate the Russian economy further on Wednesday by adding sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions, state-owned companies and government officials, as well as banning new investment in Russia, the White House said.

The West's punishment of Moscow over its actions in Ukraine has been given new impetus this week following the discovery of civilians shot dead at close range in the Ukrainian town of Bucha seized from Russian forces.

Between 150 and 300 bodies might be in a mass grave by a church in Bucha, north of the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said on Tuesday.

In a live video address from Kyiv, Zelenskyy questioned the value of the 15-member Security Council, which has been unable to take any action over Russia's Feb 24 invasion because permanent member Moscow is a veto power.

"We are dealing with a state that turns its veto at the UN Security Council into the right to (cause) death," Zelenskyy said. "Russia wants to turn Ukraine into silent slaves."