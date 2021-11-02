Logo
Ukraine denies report of Russian troop buildup near its borders
Ukraine denies report of Russian troop buildup near its borders

A man walks at a crossing point on the border with Russia, after Ukraine's government tightened up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hoptivka near Kharkiv, Ukraine Mar 18, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

02 Nov 2021 02:32AM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 02:32AM)
KYIV: Ukraine's defence ministry on Monday (Nov 1) denied a media report of a Russian military buildup near its border, saying it had not observed an increase in forces or weaponry.

The Washington Post said at the weekend a renewed buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border has raised concern among some officials in the United States and Europe who are tracking what they consider irregular movements of equipment and personnel on Russia's western flank.

"As of November 1, 2021, an additional transfer of Russian units, weapons and military equipment to the state border of Ukraine was not recorded," the Ukrainian defence ministry said in a statement.

This spring, Moscow alarmed Kyiv and Western capitals by building up tens of thousands of troops along the border with Ukraine, though it later ordered them back to base.

Relations between Kyiv and Moscow have plummeted since 2014, when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and a war broke out between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.

Source: Reuters/ec

