Ukraine denies targeting civilians after Moscow claims deadly hotel strike

KYIV: The Ukrainian army said on Friday (Jan 2) it only hit "military targets", a day after Russia accused Kyiv of firing drones at a hotel and cafe in Ukraine's occupied south, killing 27 people.

Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine's southern Kherson region said those killed were revellers celebrating the New Year and that two of the dead were children, describing the incident as a "terrorist act".

A source in Ukraine's defence forces confirmed a strike took place, but said the attack targeted a military gathering that was closed to civilians.

AFP was not able to verify either account.

The hotel where Moscow says the strike took place lies in Khorly, a Black Sea resort town the Russian army has occupied since early 2022.

The region's Russian-installed governor, Vladimir Saldo, published images on Thursday that appeared to show the burned-out interior of a building as well as fragments of charred bodies.

In comments to AFP, Ukrainian army spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy accused Russia of repeatedly resorting to "disinformation and false statements".

"Ukraine's defence forces adhere to the norms of international humanitarian law and strike exclusively at enemy military targets," he said.