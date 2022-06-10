Ukraine dependent on arms from allies after exhausting Soviet-era weaponry

WASHINGTON: Ukraine has depleted its Soviet and Russian-designed weaponry and is now completely dependent on allies for arms to defend against Russia's invasion, US military sources say.

Once part of the Soviet Union, Ukraine's army and its defence industry were built around Soviet and Russian-standard equipment, small arms, tanks, howitzers and other weapons not interchangeable with those of neighbours to the west.

More than three months into the conflict sparked when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, that equipment has been used up or destroyed in battle, the US sources said.

Now, Kyiv's forces are using, or learning to use, arms wielded by the United States and European NATO allies.

STEADY FLOW

Early in the war, the West was cautious about supplying much to Kyiv, worried that doing so risked bringing about a NATO vs Russia conflict.

They also feared their advanced weapons technology would fall into Russia's hands.

Instead, Ukraine's allies offered up their own stockpiles of Russian-standard equipment, including tanks and helicopters, to bolster Kyiv's troops.

The United States also led an effort to comb through other ex-Soviet countries for ammunition, parts and additional supplies that would match Ukraine's needs.

But that all has now been used up or destroyed.

"They are gone from the world," a US official said of the Soviet and Russian-standard arms.

That means Ukrainian forces are having to switch to often unfamiliar arms built to Western specifications.