Ukraine has 'derailed' Russia's push to take Kyiv: Zelenskyy

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday (Feb 26) said Ukraine's force had halted the Kremlin's push to capture Kyiv and oust him, and urged Russians to pressure leader Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion.

Speaking in a new video address, Zelenskyy accused Moscow of seeking to overthrow him and establish a puppet state in Ukraine.

"We've derailed their plan," the 44-year-old leader said, stressing that the Ukrainian army was in control of the capital Kyiv and main cities around it.

Zelenskyy said Russians have deployed "missiles, fighters, drones, artillery, armoured vehicles, saboteurs and airborne forces" against Ukraine and have hit "residential areas".

Zelenskyy said Ukrainians had been fighting against Russian troops in a number of cities including the southern city of Odessa, the north-eastern city of Kharkiv and the capital Kyiv. The western city of Lviv and other cities in western and central Ukraine have been targeted with air strikes, he said.