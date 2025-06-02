Ukraine drones strike deep in Russian territory on eve of new talks

KYIV: Ukraine said on Sunday (Jun 1) that its drones destroyed Russian bombers worth billions of dollars as far away as Siberia in its longest-range assault of the war, as it geared up for talks on prospects for a ceasefire.

In a spectacular claim, Ukraine said it damaged US$7 billion worth of Russian aircraft parked at four airbases thousands of kilometres across the border, with unverified video footage showing aircraft engulfed in flames and black smoke.

A source in the Ukrainian security services (SBU) said the strikes hit 41 planes that were used to "bomb Ukrainian villages".

The drones were concealed in the ceilings of transportation containers that were opened remotely for the assault, the source added.

CEASEFIRE TALKS

The long-planned operation came at a delicate moment three years into Russia's invasion.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that he was sending a delegation to Istanbul led by his Defence Minister Rustem Umerov for talks on Monday with Russian officials.

Turkey is hosting the meeting, which was spurred by United States President Donald Trump's push for a quick deal to end the three-year war.

Zelenskyy, who previously voiced scepticism about whether Russia was serious in proposing Monday's meeting, said priorities included "a complete and unconditional ceasefire" and the return of prisoners and abducted children.

Russia, which has rejected previous ceasefire requests, said it had formulated its own peace terms but refused to divulge them in advance.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his US counterpart Marco Rubio spoke by telephone on Sunday about "several initiatives aimed at a political solution to the Ukraine crisis", including Monday's talks, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the TASS news agency.