Ukraine drone strikes kills one, sparks fire at Russian port of Temryuk, governor says

MOSCOW: A Ukrainian drone attack killed one person and sparked a fire at a sea terminal in the southern Russian port of Temryuk, in the Krasnodar region, governor Veniamin Kondratiev said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine continues to pummel Russia's energy infrastructure as peace talks to resolve the Ukraine war have stalled.

Temryuk was previously targeted by Ukrainian drones in late May, when Kyiv's security service said it had struck a gas terminal there.

A separate strike on Saturday sparked a fire in an industrial area of the Kotovo district in the Volgograd region, regional authorities said, citing governor Andrei Bocharov.

Bocharov did not disclose details of the damage or identify the facilities affected.

On June 1, Reuters reported that the Lukoil-owned Volgograd oil refinery in Russia's south, has suspended oil processing since May 29 following a Ukrainian drone attack.

The attack comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country’s forces had struck several military and energy infrastructure sites deep inside Russia, including a military factory that he said supplied components for Russian drones and missiles.

He said on Wednesday that Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo long-range missiles had hit the facility in Cheboksary, in the Chuvashiya region, more than 900 kilometres from the front line.

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At the moment, Zelenskyy is not scheduled to hold one-on-one talks with US President Donald Trump, who will be in France for the Group of Seven summit, according to a senior US administration official.

The US-Israeli war with Iran and the resulting global energy disruptions have overshadowed the conflict in Ukraine and pulled much of Trump’s attention away from the conflict in Europe that he vowed to quickly bring to an end during his 2024 White House run.

More than four years since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the more than 1,000-kilometre front line has remained largely static as swarms of drones hinder advances. As a result, both sides have increasingly relied on long-range strikes.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to strengthen air defences after Ukrainian attacks set ablaze an oil terminal in St. Petersburg and also hit a nearby naval base, casting a cloud over a showcase economic forum in his hometown.

Elsewhere, Russian attacks injured nine people in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, setting fire to a local marketplace, regional authorities said.

Russia attacked three districts of the region more than 20 times with drones and aerial bombs, according to regional head Oleksandr Hanzha in a Telegram post on Saturday. Six were hospitalised, including a man in critical condition, he added.