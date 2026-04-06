Ukraine drones blamed for cargo ship sinking as Russian oil exports disrupted

MOSCOW: A cargo vessel carrying wheat sank in the Sea of Azov after coming under attack from Ukrainian drones, a Russia-installed official said on Sunday (Apr 5), as separate reports pointed to continued disruption of Russia’s oil export infrastructure.

Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-appointed head of the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s Kherson region, said the incident occurred on Friday but only became known on Sunday after survivors reached shore.

He accused Ukraine of carrying out a “terrorist attack” on the vessel, though Kyiv has not commented and Reuters could not independently verify the claim.

CREW CASUALTIES AFTER SHIP SINKS

Saldo said the ship, identified as the Volgo-Balt, sank after the attack, forcing the crew to abandon it.

Nine crew members, all Russian nationals, were later found alive near the village of Strilkove in the Kherson region, he said.

An aide to the captain was killed and two others were missing, while the captain was recovering in hospital. An investigation into the incident was under way, according to the official.

“This is not the first instance of Ukraine attacking a merchant ship in neutral waters. There will be a response to this crime,” Saldo said.